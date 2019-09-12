Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Officials are trying to determine how dozens of containers of mail ended up on a street in Philadelphia. The Office of the Inspector General told CBS3 the letters were found dumped on 6th and Wingohocking Streets in the city’s Hunting Park section.
Officials believe it may have been stolen.
Some of the mail was open. Some of the containers had bills, school report cards and packages.
The mail has been recovered and taken to a United States Postal Service facility.
The investigation is ongoing.
