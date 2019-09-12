



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police sources confirm to CBS3 that the suspect wanted in three attempted abductions in North Philadelphia has been arrested. Sources say Shawn D. Lloyd was arrested overnight on the 6900 block of Woodlawn Avenue in West Philadelphia by Highway Patrol.

Investigators say the suspect attacked three women within a 30-minute span on Sunday morning on the 800 block of North 15th Street. Sources say Lloyd is a transient who used to live on the 1500 block of Swain Street, which is less than one block from where investigators say the attempted abductions happened.

The two attacks happened minutes before a third assault, which was captured on a Ring camera.

Video from the first attack shows the victim walking down the 800 block of North 15th Street around 9:35 a.m. Sunday. The suspect chased after her and grabbed her. The victim was able to free herself and run away.

Within five minutes, there was another attack. The suspect was lurking in an alleyway and emerged to wrap his arms around another victim, and held on to her for at least a full minute, locking his grip even when a witness walking his dog tried to help the woman get free.

A fourth woman came forward to Eyewitness News on Wednesday and described her encounter with the suspect.

“I was walking and I had just sent a text to my friend and I look up and there was a guy on the side,” Medina Oyefusi said.

Oyefusi says that guy was the same man who attacked three other women Sunday morning.

“He gets super close and touches me and I back up and say, ‘What are you doing? Don’t touch me,’” Oyefusi said.

She says it happened Sunday morning as she was walking south on the 800 block of North 15th Street, around the same time as the other attacks.

Police will hold a 2:30 p.m. press conference about the arrest.

CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report.