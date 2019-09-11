



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tributes have taken place across the Delaware Valley on Wednesday to remember the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. In Philadelphia’s Old City, a ceremony was held at the Betsy Ross House.

Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter remembered the first responders who lost their lives on this day.

Hundreds Gather To Remember 9/11 Victims At Garden Of Reflection In Bucks County

“We were indeed fighting a war on our own soil that day and our first responders, fire, police, medics, federal and state partners, and ordinary civilians who said I have to help and they did,” Coulter said.

There was also a flag-folding ceremony and bell ringing to honor the fallen.

In Delaware County, a ceremony was held at Rose Tree Park to honor the lives lost in the attacks.

In Camden County, a wreath-laying at Camden County College marked today’s anniversary. It was part of a larger ceremony hosted by the freeholder board and the college to honor the thousands of lives lost.

The observance began with cadets from the Camden County Police Academy recruit class and the correction officer class marching in unison and paying respect to the American flag.

There was also another moving tribute in Pennsauken where volunteers placed nearly 3,000 American flags around the township’s 9/11 memorial — one flag for each victim of the attacks.

9/11 Memorials, Remembrances Taking Place Around Delaware Valley

The flags will stay in place until just before midnight tonight.