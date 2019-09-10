PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Across the country, people will gather to honor those who were killed in the attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and aboard Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania. In our area there will be a number of ways for people to remember the lives of those lost on Sep. 11, 2001.

Betsy Ross House

The event begins at 9:59 a.m. at the Fireman’s Hall Museum at 147 N. 2nd Street, with a processional led by Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel, Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter and Prison Commissioner Blanche Carney.

Delaware County

Starting at 1:00 p.m. at Rose Tree Park, Delaware County will pay homage to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, the county’s first responders who have died in the line of duty and honor those who continue to serve the community.

New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that U.S and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks. Almost 700 of those people were residents of New Jersey.

Burlington County

At 12 p.m., Lutheran Crossings in Moorestown will host a program featuring local veteran speakers, an educational presentation on senior care benefits for veterans and their spouses, and a recognition ceremony honoring veterans who live at Lutheran Crossings.

Camden County

The observance will begin at 8:45 a.m. with the cadets of the current Camden County Police Academy recruit class and correction officer class marching in unison to the flagpole in the college’s Taft Courtyard.

Philadelphia Phillies

Before Wednesday’s game, the Phillies will host a special pregame tribute as they join Major League Baseball to remember the events of 9/11 and honor those whose lives were affected or lost on that tragic day. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m.