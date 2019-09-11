



LOWER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Sept. 11 is a day Americans will never forget. From Ground Zero to the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania to the Delaware Valley, many paid tributes to the victims and heroes of 9/11.

Hundreds gathered to remember 9/11 at Pennsylvania’s official memorial for the victims — the Garden of Reflection in Bucks County. Eighteen people from Bucks County lost their lives during the terror attacks, including nine in Lower Makefield Township where the memorial is located.

The ringing of the bell at 8:46 a.m. marks the exact moment tragedy struck 18 years ago.

Tara Bane lost her husband, Michael, who was at work in the North Tower when the first plane crashed into it.

“I am always brought back to the day Michael was taken from me and the horrible memories of the attacks,” Bane said.

For some, the bell is a symbol of grief and tragedy, but there are also symbols of hope and peace at the Garden of Reflection, like the flowers that rest in the honor of lives that were taken.

“It’s hard to believe, some days, that it’s been 18 years,” Judy Reiss said.

Reiss helped put together Wednesday morning’s memorial service. Her son, Josh, was 23 years old when he was killed on Sept. 11.

“I can still remember, moment-by-moment, that morning. I can get remember getting a phone call, being told to turn on the television and I can remember the actual fear and horror,” she said.

The 9/11 Garden of Reflection was dedicated by families of the 18 Bucks County victims. There will also be a vigil at the garden at 7 p.m.