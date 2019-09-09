



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers are responding to a viral video that shows forward Mike Scott in an altercation with Philadelphia Eagles fans before Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field. In a statement, the Sixers said “it’s unfair to use the incident as a representation of the intense Philadelphia sports base.”

But many fans Eyewitness News talked to said they have no problem with how those tailgaters reacted to Scott.

The video shows some Eagles fans approaching Scott and engaging in a scuffle at a tailgate in the parking lot of Lincoln Financial Field. It’s unclear exactly what led up to the fight, but fans we talked to think it was because Scott was wearing a Washington Redskins jersey.

“Eagles fans can be a little protective so he should’ve known better,” Harrisburg native Kiesha Hudson said.

Many fans on Monday didn’t defend Scott, but the tailgaters who appear to have attacked him.

“He knows the city he plays in, he shouldn’t really be wearing the opposing city’s colors, especially the day they’re playing,” Harrisburg native Dave Manbeck said.

“You play for the Sixers, you gotta represent Philadelphia or don’t go to the game,” Philadium bartender Tom Bressi said.

The Sixers released a statement on Monday, which says, in part, “Mike was accompanied by a member of the 76ers security staff at the time of the incident, as is team protocol for players attending public events in the city. Still, the team is using this situation to review its policies and protocol to best ensure the safety of its players.”

“He told me from the get go he was going to wear Redskins stuff,” Alex McIntyre said.

McIntyre was planning to meet Scott at the game and says he looked a little shaken when they caught up. She says Scott is always going out of his way for Sixers fan, adding those Eagles fans overreacted.

“I would just tell everyone to take a step back. It’s normalized to be violent in Philadelphia and I don’t think that should be OK,” McIntyre said.

It’s not totally clear what exactly led up to the fight between Scott and tailgaters. Scott has not publicly commented on the matter.