PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott was involved in a fight with Eagles fans while tailgating outside the stadium after he wore a Redskins jersey and hat to the party. Scott didn’t appear to get injured in the video of the fight.
“We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Sixers said in a statement.
Scott stuck around and took selfies, according to posts by other fans.
He also posted to his social media once he was inside the stadium.
Scott has become a popular player in the city for responding to invitations on social media and showing up to hang out with fans. He dropped in at wedding reception earlier in the summer.
