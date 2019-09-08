



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a great day for Eagles fans both inside and outside of Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. The Eagles, after a first-half scare, exploded for 25 points and over 300 yards in the second half en route to a 32-27 win over Washington.

The final score implicates the game was closer than it was, but Washington scored a garbage time touchdown to cut it to a five-point game.

Throughout the stadium and parking lots in South Philadelphia, the familiar E-A-G-L-E-S chant was belted by diehard Birds fans all day.

It was a clear sign that the Birds’ 2019 season opener was finally here.

“I’m feeling awesome. This is game day — first day of the year,” fan Andrew Bakey said. “I love the Eagles.”

A bright sunny Sunday mixed with a sea of green made for a great recipe for successful tailgating.

Without grilling, tailgating is nothing according to some fans.

“It’s nothing. If you don’t have fresh burgers and sausages, it’s nothing,” one fan said.

The Birds’ first home game was a highly anticipated start to the football season.

Just ask these Birds fans who traveled to South Philly on a decked out bus from New Jersey.

“We are so pumped for this season, it’s unbelievable,” Gloria Markward-Owens said.

Not even a husband’s injury could stop the fan from getting to the Eagles’ season opener.

Listen to Kathy Howard’s reaction when her husband recently fell off a ladder and broke his hip.

“What you said is, ‘I’m going to the game,'” Jim Howard, Kathy’s son, said. “And pops was like, ‘I guess so because that is what we do right?'”

“I probably did. Sunday is with the family and the family is with the Eagles,” Kathy Howard said.

What good is the game without friendly rivalry.

“I’m repping DC hard, just moved to the area,’ a Washington fan said.

“This man is a great man and that’s how it should be,” an Eagles fan said. “I love him for him, but I hate the Redskins.”

Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who once played for Washington, is now back with the Birds.

Jackson’s return could not have gone better as No. 10 caught two touchdown passes of 51 yards and 53 yards while pulling in eight catches for 154 yards.

“He’s a Bird forever. DeSean is a Bird forever,” an Eagles fan said.

One thing for sure, football is back and Eagles sports fans are hoping for an incredible season.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans reports.