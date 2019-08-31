Comments
WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) — Officials have released the name of the man who was shot and killed by Wilmington police Friday night. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Ricardo Hylton.
Police say he was firing a gun when officers arrived to the scene along the 2700 block of N. Washington Street.
Two officers engaged him before they both discharged their weapons.
Hylton was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators have not yet identified the officers who were involved in the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
