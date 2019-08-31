  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a slew of shootings, including several homicides, have the holiday weekend off to a violent start in Philadelphia. Police say gunfire shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday in the Hunting Park neighborhood of north Philadelphia killed a 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old man and wounded two other men listed in stable condition.

A double shooting at about 10:45 p.m. Friday in Southwest Philadelphia killed one 24-year-old woman and critically wounded another 24-year-old woman.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday in West Philadelphia, a 32-year-old man was found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

A northeast Philadelphia shooting critically injured a man, and victims were listed in stable condition after shootings in South and Southwest Philadelphia.

No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.

