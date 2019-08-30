Comments
WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) — Officials are investigating a police-involved shooting in New Castle County, Delaware. The shooting occurred along the 2700 block of Washington Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Police responded to the scene after receiving reports of shots being fired. When officers arrived on scene they found an armed man, who was firing his weapon.
Police say that is when two Wilmington Police officers engaged the suspect, both firing their weapons, striking the suspect.
The 35-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
No officers were injured.
An investigation is ongoing.
