DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A 7-year-old girl was shot in a double shooting in Chester City, police say. The shooting happened on the 400 block of Highland Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Officials say a 7-year-old girl and man believed to be in his 50s were shot.
Both victims were transported to an area hospital.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
