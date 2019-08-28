PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Greater Bible Way Temple congregation is vowing to rebuild after their West Philadelphia church was devoured by flames on Tuesday. The church says it will rise from the ashes.
The damage is extensive but the Greater Bible Way Temple pastor says the stone foundation survived the blaze.
Members entered the church on Wednesday afternoon with hands lifted high. Bishop Benjamin Peterson held a moment of prayer inside.
The walls are still standing and leadership plans to start rebuilding.
Peterson says the church is working on getting a GoFundMe account to start collecting donations.
The inside of the church is destroyed, as well as the roof, but Peterson is confident his congregation will make it through this tragedy.
“We already have a donation of an organ and sound system and drums. We’re going to be out with the community, we’re going to cry together, we’re going to dance together, we’re going to praise God together,” Peterson said.
Service will be held this Sunday outside of the church. Prayer will start at 10 a.m. and service will begin at 11 a.m.
