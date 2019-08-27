



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A massive fire at a West Philadelphia church is finally under control after several hours as the blaze caused parts of the building to collapse onto the street. The three-alarm blaze erupted on Tuesday afternoon at the Greater Bible Way Temple on the 1400 block of North 52nd Street, and Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says fire crews will be at the scene the entire night.

There has been no official cause of the 3-alarm blaze yet but work was being done on the roof shortly before flames broke out.

“We’re worried about collapses, so there are parts of the building that have already collapsed into it, we have parts of the building collapsed out onto the street, so we’re sort of in a standoff mode,” Thiel said.

It was a blaze so hot that firefighters were not able to get inside the historic church.

The church fire has been placed under control. PFD members will remain on scene all night to douse hot spots. https://t.co/1h4HQtLLMT — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) August 27, 2019

Firefighters were called to the scene around 2:50 p.m. and the fire was placed under control shortly after 6 p.m.

It only took firefighters three minutes to get to the fire, but by that time, the damage started to take a toll on the house of worship.

“There’s a heavy volume of fire inside this church and again, we understand it’s a historic building so you can see we’re doing our absolute best to save as much of it as we can. It’s a very high-risk and dangerous situation,” Thiel said.

Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell represents the district and was on the scene of the firefight.

“They had workers on the roof who were working when a fire started out of that situation. They tried to do what they could do to get it out and of course it was too big, too fast and the fire department was pulled in,” Blackwell said.

Thiel said there were reports that everyone was out of the church at the time of the fire, but one person was transported to the hospital. The person’s condition is not yet known.

Up to 100 firefighters worked to contain the fire. Thiel says firefighters will be at the scene throughout the night.

“This is an active firefight. We will be here the entire night dealing with this active firefight,” Thiel said.

The fire commissioner said parts of the church have already collapsed and that much of the roof is gone.

#BREAKING Greater Bible Way Temple is still burning in West Philadelphia. Smoke can be seen billowing from the historic church from at least a mile away. No reports of injuries. The flames broke out just before 3 p.m. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/alweedJ0Qo — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) August 27, 2019

Crews are working to salvage what they can from the church.

Thiel added that it’s possible they might have to evacuate some adjacent buildings.

This is what it looks like at 52nd and Lancaster in West Philadelphia as crews still work to battle this two alarm fire at Greater Bible Way Temple. Smoke is masking the entire area. One person was transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/6sjUa83kqw — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) August 27, 2019

CBS3 has learned that people did live inside the church. The rectory was turned into apartments. Sources tell Eyewitness News 23 people have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The church also houses a day care, but everyone who was inside, made it out.

There is no word yet on how the fire started. Fire marshals are investigating. ATF Philadelphia is also on the scene.

.⁦@ATFPhiladelphia⁩ is on scene of massive church fire in West Philly pic.twitter.com/u9krdJOydE — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) August 27, 2019

The church is the former St. Gregory’s Roman Catholic Church, which was built in 1904. Coincidentally, the old parish school burned down in 2009.

SEPTA says that due to the fire, trolleys are diverting over Girard Avenue westbound at Lancaster Avenue. The eastbound trolleys will divert at 63rd Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

CBS3’s Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.