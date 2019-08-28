PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Work was being done on the roof of a historic West Philadelphia church with a torch shortly before flames broke out on Tuesday afternoon, a bishop told Eyewitness News. The multi-alarm fire at the Greater Bible Way Temple on the 1400 block of North 52nd Street caused parts of the building’s roof to collapse.
Investigators are still searching for a cause.
The block is still roped off in yellow tape and police are still on scene after a piece of West Philadelphia history was destroyed, but the church is not a total loss and leadership says they plan to rebuild.
Bishop Benjamin Peterson says work was being done on the roof with a torch shortly before flames broke out. The bishop wouldn’t address questions regarding the worker on the roof, but says the damage to the house of worship is extensive.
“The roof is done, most of the walls are done. The front looks like it’s intact,” Peterson said. “We’ll probably try to hold onto the front for historical purposes.”
The church also served as a shelter so those residents are now displaced.
