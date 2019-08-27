PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After being honored during last Thursday’s Eagles-Ravens game, the six Philadelphia police officers who were shot during the Nicetown-Tioga shootout and standoff were recognized for their heroism before Tuesday night’s Phillies game. Six SWAT officers involved in the shootout were also honored.
Officers Joshua Burkitt, Michael Guinter, Shaun Parker, Nathaniel Harper, Ryan Waltman and Justin Matthews all sustained gunshot wounds during the shootout on Aug. 14.
Officer Parker threw out the first pitch and got some pregame tips from Bryce Harper.
@PhillyPolice Officer Shawn Parker getting a few tips from Bryce Harper before throwing out tonight's @Phillies game. Thank you Phillies for honoring our officers! pic.twitter.com/OHewjpNkUk
— Dennis Wilson (@PPDDennisWilson) August 27, 2019
Officers Edward Wright and James Wheeler, who were trapped on the second floor of the residence where alleged gunman Maurice Hill was firing, were also honored.
U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team star Carli Lloyd also threw out a first pitch. Lloyd, a Delran, New Jersey, native, and the USWNT will play Portugal Aug. 29 in a friendly game at the Linc.
You must log in to post a comment.