BREAKING:Massive Multi-Alarm Fire At West Philadelphia Church Causes Parts Of Building To Collapse
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Maurice Hill, Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia Police Shooting


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After being honored during last Thursday’s Eagles-Ravens game, the six Philadelphia police officers who were shot during the Nicetown-Tioga shootout and standoff were recognized for their heroism before Tuesday night’s Phillies game. Six SWAT officers involved in the shootout were also honored.

Officers Joshua Burkitt, Michael Guinter, Shaun Parker, Nathaniel Harper, Ryan Waltman and Justin Matthews all sustained gunshot wounds during the shootout on Aug. 14.

Credit: CBS3

Officer Parker threw out the first pitch and got some pregame tips from Bryce Harper.

Officers Edward Wright and James Wheeler, who were trapped on the second floor of the residence where alleged gunman Maurice Hill was firing, were also honored.

U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team star Carli Lloyd also threw out a first pitch. Lloyd, a Delran, New Jersey, native, and the USWNT will play Portugal Aug. 29 in a friendly game at the Linc.

Comments