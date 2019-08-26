GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey police department is unveiling a new high-tech 911 system that will feature smartphones and live streaming to help in emergencies. The goal of the Gloucester Township Police Department’s system is to help first responders react better to emergencies.
The system is called 911Eye.
When a person calls 911, the dispatcher sends a link to the caller’s smartphone. That link allows the caller to use their cellphone camera to show dispatchers their surroundings in real time.
The dispatcher then sends that live stream video to the officers on scene.
Police say this new system is part of an entire upgrade of their dispatch center.
“We’ve rolled this into a package and it wasn’t just one thing. We looked at it as a change of technology,” Gloucester Township Police Lt. Mark Benton said.
The system went live this weekend.
CBS3’s Chantee Lans reports.
