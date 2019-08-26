Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies have a new member of the family. Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla Harper, announced their new baby boy to the world on Monday.
Bryce Harper revealed on Instagram that Krew Aron Harper was born on Aug. 22, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces.
Harper was placed on paternity leave Friday and is expected back in the lineup tonight against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Harpers announced on Instagram in April that they were expecting their first child.
Harper has 27 home runs and 92 RBIs while hitting .254/373/.497 in 125 games this season — his first with the Phillies.
He’s been especially on a tear lately, slugging 11 dingers with 30 RBIs in his last 32 games.
