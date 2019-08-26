PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper wasn’t the only Philadelphia star athlete to welcome a new baby boy into the world. Claude Giroux and his wife Ryanne Giroux welcomed their firstborn child on Monday and of course, the Flyers employed Gritty to help with the announcement.
As of publishing, neither Claude or Ryanne Giroux posted on social media information about the boy’s name or size.
Ryanne, however, did post to her Instagram Story a short video of Claude holding their newborn son.
Meanwhile, the Flyers congratulated the Girouxs on the birth of their son with a quirky video featuring none other than Gritty.
Congrats to @28CGiroux & @ryannegiroux on welcoming the newest member to our #Flyers Family! 👶🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/eYbXnaHJxu
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 26, 2019
Gritty — who rescued a hermit crab earlier this summer and named it Claw’d after Claude — chimed in, saying that he’s an uncle.
I’M AN UNCLE GRITTY!!! https://t.co/b7CXTJl4Ve
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) August 26, 2019
Stay tuned for more on Baby Giroux.
