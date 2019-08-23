



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — #BabyHarper is on the way. The Philadelphia Phillies on Friday announced that star right fielder Bryce Harper has been placed on paternity leave ahead of their weekend series in Miami against the Marlins.

By rule, Harper can spend up to three days on paternity leave. It’s unclear at this time if Harper will decide to use the entire three days.

Third baseman Maikel Franco has been recalled from Triple A Lehigh Valley.

Bryce Harper Reminding Everyone Why Phillies Were Right To Sign Him To $330 Million Contract

Harper and his wife Kayla Harper announced on Instagram on April 1 that they were expecting their first child — a boy.

At the of publication, neither Bryce or Kayla Harper have announced the birth of their baby boy on social media.

Harper has 27 home runs and 92 RBIs while hitting .254/373/.497 in 125 games this season — his first with the Phillies.

He’s been especially on a tear lately, slugging 11 dingers with 30 RBIs in his last 32 games.

The Phillies open a three-game series with the Marlins on Friday night. They enter play two games out of a playoff spot.