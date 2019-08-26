Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is in the hospital after a dog attack in the Franklinville section of Philadelphia. Police say at least one dog attacked a 57-year-old man near 6th and Tioga Streets around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
There’s no word on the extent of that man’s injuries.
Authorities say three police officers shot and killed the dog.
