By CBS3 Staff
Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is in the hospital after a dog attack in the Franklinville section of Philadelphia. Police say at least one dog attacked a 57-year-old man near 6th and Tioga Streets around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

There’s no word on the extent of that man’s injuries.

Authorities say three police officers shot and killed the dog.

