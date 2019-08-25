PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — BeeJay — Philadelphia’s internet-famed 26-pound cat — is close to finding a new home. Mr. B’s adoption is down to a “handful of potential adopters” and it should be finalized by early this week, the Morris Animal Refuse says.
In a Facebook post on Saturday night, the animal shelter provided the update on Mr. B’s adoption while showing their gratitude for the support they’ve received.
“We want to thank everyone for the tremendous outpouring of support of Mr. B and the lifesaving work we do here at Morris Animal Refuge,” the shelter wrote. “We have gotten it narrowed down to a handful of potential adopters that we think can give him the perfect home. His adoption should be finalized early this week!”
The Morris Animal Refuge’s social media post announcing that 2-year-old Mr. B was seeking a “fur-ever” home quickly went viral and temporarily crashed the shelter’s website.
Mr. B is described by the shelter as a “jumbo-sized package of fluff & love.”
Meanwhile, the Morris Animal Refuge shared on Twitter on Sunday how Mr. B is enjoying his weekend.
Mr. B enjoying a lazy weekend… https://t.co/4qznMwTgrX pic.twitter.com/tMvwbKJaZ1
— Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 25, 2019
Stay tuned.
