



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The internet can’t get enough of Philly’s 26-pound cat! He’s so popular, the shelter says the buzz caused their website to crash on Thursday night.

The Morris Animal Refuge’s post quickly went viral after it announced BeeJay, or Mr. B for short, was looking for a “fur-ever” home. The massive 2-year-old cat is described as “a big cat with a big heart” and the animal shelter calls him a “jumbo-sized package of fluff & love.”

“We actually had another cat that was in the shelter a few weeks ago that was about 25 pounds but he didn’t look nearly as big,” Emmy Homan with the Morris Animal Refuge said. “Some of the cats, they weigh a lot but they don’t look as big as he does.”

Mr. B’s not a fan of dogs, but the shelter says he’ll make a great pet.

Although the website is back up and running, the shelter says Mr. B’s not quite ready to go to a home yet. He still needs a thorough check-up due to his size.

“He’s still going through our vet checks and things like that so he’s not quite yet available, but he will be very soon,” Homan said.

Good morning! We’re overwhelmed by the outpouring of love & interest in our Mr. B. Since our website is still down, you can see him & our other adoptables, & contact us, through our @petfinder page: https://t.co/9CnmAUYnSa! Want to donate in his honor? https://t.co/CY8dih1HBA! pic.twitter.com/i6ikAkoDNK — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 23, 2019

If you’re interested in adopting Mr. B or any other pets at the Morris Animal Refuge, click here for more information.