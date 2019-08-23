  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Morris Animal Refuge, Philadelphia News, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The internet can’t get enough of Philly’s 26-pound cat! He’s so popular, the shelter says the buzz caused their website to crash on Thursday night.

The Morris Animal Refuge’s post quickly went viral after it announced BeeJay, or Mr. B for short, was looking for a “fur-ever” home. The massive 2-year-old cat is described as “a big cat with a big heart” and the animal shelter calls him a “jumbo-sized package of fluff & love.”

“We actually had another cat that was in the shelter a few weeks ago that was about 25 pounds but he didn’t look nearly as big,” Emmy Homan with the Morris Animal Refuge said. “Some of the cats, they weigh a lot but they don’t look as big as he does.”

Mr. B’s not a fan of dogs, but the shelter says he’ll make a great pet.

Although the website is back up and running, the shelter says Mr. B’s not quite ready to go to a home yet. He still needs a thorough check-up due to his size.

“He’s still going through our vet checks and things like that so he’s not quite yet available, but he will be very soon,” Homan said.

If you’re interested in adopting Mr. B or any other pets at the Morris Animal Refuge, click here for more information.

Comments