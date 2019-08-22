PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A giant cat at a Philadelphia animal shelter is taking the internet by storm. Morris Animal Refuge tweeted a picture of the huge animal that’s up for adoption.
OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love: https://t.co/v8aB6PzBbL. Please RT to help this sad-eyed guy find happiness! pic.twitter.com/tquRuvRaws
— Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019
His name is BeeJay, or Mr. B for short.
Mr. B is 2 years old and he weighs 26 pounds.
The animal shelter describes him as a big cat with a big heart and calls him a “jumbo-sized package of fluff and love.”
If you’re interested in adopting the cat, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.