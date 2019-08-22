  • CBS 3On Air

By Erik Chambliss
ben simmons, Local, Philadelphia 76ers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like Ben Simmons focused this offseason to change the notion that he will never shoot a jumper. Another video has surfaced of the Sixers point guard taking and drilling a variety of jump shots including three-pointers.

In his career, Simmons has missed all 17 attempts from three-point range. But it looks like that might change this season.

Philadelphia 76ers Release 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule

Swish Cultures posted another video on social media and it is certainly an encouraging sign for Sixers fans.

“Ben Simmons is drilling 3’s now,” the tweet read.

The 23-year-old all-star is looking to prove he is worth the $170 million extension he agreed to earlier this summer.

Many fans feel that Simmons is a consistent jump shot away from being a dominant force in the NBA.

For those that want to see this shot in a game situation, Simmons and the Sixers open their pre-season schedule Oct. 8 against a Chinese Basketball Association team.

