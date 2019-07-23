Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sixers’ Ben Simmons said he was going to be training hard during the offseason and an Instagram video shows he’s been focusing on his jump shot.
Swish Cultures posted a video on Instagram of Simmons playing a pickup game with other NBA stars, including Andrew Wiggins.
“Ben Simmons is a different monster, jumper looking nice too,” the Instagram post read.
The video shows Simmons drain multiple jump shots and a 3-pointer.
Simmons has yet to make an NBA 3-pointer, but he’s working on it for the upcoming NBA season.
