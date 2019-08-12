PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers’ schedule for the 2019-20 season was released on Monday and the quest for a title begin will begin against their rival the Boston Celtics. The new season tips off at 7:30 p.m., on Oct. 23, at the Wells Fargo Center.

This upcoming year the Sixers will be featured in 24 nationally televised games.

Some of this season’s key home games include:

Jimmy Butler’s return to Philadelphia as the Miami Heat come into town on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Highly-touted rookie Zion Williamson along with former Sixer JJ Redick and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans visit Philadelphia on Friday, Dec. 13.

The Sixers will play in their third consecutive Christmas Day game as they host reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ revamped roster featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis will make their lone regular season visit to Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 25.

On Feb. 11, the new-look Los Angeles Clippers featuring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George come to Philadelphia.

The Sixers’ final regular season game is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15 against the Charlotte Hornets.