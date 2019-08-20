WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs Until 8 P.M. Wednesday
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What’s bugging Philadelphia residents? It may be mosquitoes, according to Terminix’s list of top 50 mosquito-infested cities.

Philadelphia ranked seventh in this year’s rankings. The list was released in honor of World Mosquito Day.

Los Angeles topped this year’s list after ranking fifth in 2018. Dallas-Fort Worth fell to second after taking the top spot the last two years. Houston, New York and Washington, D.C. rounded out the top five.

Texas had six cities and Florida five cities in the top 50.

The company also warns that the record amount of rainfall experienced by many may have led to an increase in the amount of standing water available for mosquitoes to breed.

For the full list and ways you can help reduce the mosquito population, click here.

