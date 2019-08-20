WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs Until 8 P.M.
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As this summer heat continues to grip much of the area, there is a hot topic regarding air conditioner temperatures. What is the best setting for your thermostat at home?

A new consumer report from Energy Star says you should set your thermostat to 78 degrees when you’re at home.

Now, if you think that’s warm – the temperature suggestions only go up from there.

The report also recommend setting the thermostat to 82 degrees when you sleep and 85 degrees when you’re at work or away.

One element missing from those recommendations is humidity.

More moisture in the air impedes your body’s ability to cool itself by sweating.

So 78 degrees in a humid area feels much warmer than the same temperature where the air is dry.

