PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new warning for people who can’t make it through the day without a nap. It could be an early warning sign of Alzheimer’s disease.
Researchers compared the brains of 13 people who had Alzheimer’s and later died with the brains of seven people who didn’t have the disease.
In the patients with Alzheimer’s, experts found that the portion of the brain that regulates wakefulness had deteriorated.
If napping is a part of your routine on a regular basis, you don’t need to worry as this applies to people who have a sudden, increased need for a nap.
