PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The battle of the chicken sandwich has gone viral on social media. A Twitter feud started when Chick-fil-A called its sandwich “The Original.”
Popeyes Chicken quickly responded by tweeting, “Y’all good?”
… y’all good? https://t.co/lPaTFXfnyP
— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 19, 2019
Popeyes released its first chicken sandwich nationwide last week.
Wendy’s got involved too, tweeting that Chick-fil-A and Popeyes were fighting over who had the “second-best chicken sandwich.”
Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T
— WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 19, 2019
Twitter users joined the discussion by sharing which restaurant they believed had the best chicken sandwich.
Popeyes is superior to you. pic.twitter.com/YmzBs0Jgf7
— Krishan Patel (@IAmKrishanPatel) August 19, 2019
