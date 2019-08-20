WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs Until 8 P.M.
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Chick-fil-A, Local TV, Popeyes Chicken, Wendy's

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The battle of the chicken sandwich has gone viral on social media. A Twitter feud started when Chick-fil-A called its sandwich “The Original.”

Popeyes Chicken quickly responded by tweeting, “Y’all good?”

Popeyes released its first chicken sandwich nationwide last week.

Wendy’s got involved too, tweeting that Chick-fil-A and Popeyes were fighting over who had the “second-best chicken sandwich.”

Twitter users joined the discussion by sharing which restaurant they believed had the best chicken sandwich.

Comments