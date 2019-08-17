



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A bloody start to the weekend leaves four dead and multiple injured in Philadelphia. Police continue to investigate deadly shootings across the city.

The most recent happened on the 2500 block of Gratz Street around 10:20 a.m. Saturday in North Philadelphia.

Officials say a 30-year-old man was shot twice in the head. He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A man in his 20’s was gunned down on the front steps of a home on the 3600 block of Drumore Drive around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Neighbors in the Modena Park Community recalled the startling moments they heard gunshots and saw a man run for his life.

#BREAKING Homicide investigation on Drumore Dr in NE Philly. pic.twitter.com/irO0JAkrz5 — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) August 17, 2019

Police believe there was more than one gunman chasing him.

During the overnight hours, a man was shot inside a music studio in the city’s West Oak Lane neighborhood.

Arriving officers found him inside the studio, suffering a gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was pistol whipped during the incident. He was taken to a hospital and expected to be okay.

The suspects were reportedly wearing black ski masks and hoodies.

Police say a 43-year-old man was shot twice in the abdomen area on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue in the Mayfair section of the city. He was placed in stable condition.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, a 27-year-old man was shot once time on the 3100 block of E Street in Kensington. He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials say a 25-year-old man was shot seven times on the 1300 block of 56th Street around 11:17 p.m. Friday in West Philadelphia. He suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, arm, hip, chest, and buttock.

He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

Officials are also investigating a deadly shooting on the 600 block of Louden Street in Olney. A unknown man was shot multiples time throughout the body and head around 10:56 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing for all of these incidents.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.