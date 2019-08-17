Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 3500 block of Drumore Drive around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Officials say a man in his mid-20’s was shot once in the chest.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
They are searching for a suspect who fled the scene possibly in a white SUV.
An investigation is ongoing.
