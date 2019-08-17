BREAKING:Man Accused Of Shooting 6 Philadelphia Police Officers Charged With Attempted Murder
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 3500 block of Drumore Drive around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say a man in his mid-20’s was shot once in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

They are searching for a suspect who fled the scene possibly in a white SUV.

An investigation is ongoing.

