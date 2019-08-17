  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a possible robbery and shooting at a music studio in the city’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. The incident happened on the 6800 block of Ogontz Avenue during the early Saturday morning.

Arriving officers found a man inside of the building suffering a gunshot wound to the back.

He was rushed to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Another victim was also hurt and is expected to be okay.

An investigation is ongoing as police search for the gunman.

