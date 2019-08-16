Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Detectives are pleading for information after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday in South Philadelphia. It happened during the height of the shootout in North Philadelphia where six officers were shot.
On Friday, police revealed the victim, Ammar Hassan, was carrying packets of heroin and counterfeit cash when he was gunned down on the 2300 block of Bambrey Terrace.
Police have a vague description of the shooter. They’re also looking for a van connected to the shooting.
