Comments
LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) — A young child was found dead after being left in a hot car for several hours at the PATCO station in Lindenwold, officials say. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is now investigating the death.
PATCO officials say a passerby called police after seeing the child inside the car. Officers broke into the car and resuscitation efforts were made.
The temperature got into the high 80s today.
The age and sex of the young child are not known.
The Delaware River Port Authority Police Department is assisting in the investigation.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.