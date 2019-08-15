



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Yet again, community leaders are saying a stand has to be taken and carried out when it comes to gun violence and things have to change. Eyewitness News hit the streets of Nicetown-Tioga after Wednesday’s police shooting to walk the block and talk with homeowners.

As the investigation continues into a shootout that left six police officers injured, residents say it’s business as usual in North Philadelphia.

“Everything is back to normal. It’s like nothing ever happened. That’s the crazy thing about it. Everyone’s just walking around. We’re used to it by now,” resident Kwane Johnson said.

Investigators Remove AR-15, Begin Processing Home Where Gunman Opened Fire On Police In Nicetown-Tioga

“I see how we elect people and look how they do. They get into office and forget about us. Come on now,” one woman said.

The neighborhood is feeling forgotten and numbed by the gun violence.

A mother of two with one on the way says that’s just everyday life in the Nicetown-Tioga of North Philadelphia.

“We see it everyday. If it’s not here, it’s down the street. It’s anywhere. It’s sad but it’s the norm,” Johnson said.

While Wednesday’s shootout shocked the world, it didn’t have the same effect on North Philly residents.

‘This Should Not Keep Happening’: Mayor Kenney, Lawmakers Call For New Gun-Control Measures After 6 Philadelphia Officers Shot

“People have become numb to what is going on in this city and in this country with guns,” said Shira Goodman, the director of Cease Fire PA.

That’s what CeaseFirePA and Operation Save Our City are hoping to change, starting with an open conversation.

“As a parent we need to know where our kids are every night, what they’re doing. We have to, as parents, neighbors, as families, we have to step up! We have to take our kids and give them some love and some kisses,” resident Emma Turner said.

Philadelphia Police Union President Credits Officers’ Training That More Cops Weren’t Hurt In Shooting

Residents are hoping that action, along with love, will make all the difference.

“Sometimes it’s all about not being loved, not being appreciated,” Turner said.

Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke declined to be interviewed and the district’s council member, Cindy Bass, was unavailable.

Bass is organizing a community meeting for Saturday. Another meeting focused on healing is set for Monday.