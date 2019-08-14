PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Reps. Jason Dawkins and Malcolm Kenyatta are calling for more gun control in light of the chaotic events in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga section. Wednesday’s gun battle that injured six police officers comes as Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf was preparing to take executive action on gun control.
However, the governor’s office announced Wednesday night that he is delaying that executive order that is designed to do things like create new state offices focused on violence prevention and reduction.
The governor says he is postponing the event out of respect for the officer’s injured in the shooting.
“Tonight is another reminder of the selfless sacrifice of our law enforcement officers and first responders. We are praying for a peaceful resolution and the full recovery of all those injured. We must remain committed to combating violence and getting dangerous weapons out of our communities,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement.
