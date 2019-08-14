



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After six Philadelphia police officers were shot and a police standoff continues to unfold, politicians both locally and nationally are chiming in to offer their support. The gun battle is still ongoing on the 3700 block of North 15th Street in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section on Wednesday night.

All injured officers are believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted his support for Philadelphia and the injured officers.

Biden sent prayers “to the police officers injured today in Philadelphia, and to their families who wake up every day knowing that their loved ones are walking into harm’s way when they put on the badge. We’re grateful for the selfless work they do to keep us safe.”

Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s opponent for the Democratic nomination, offered her support.

At a press conference Wednesday evening, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney offered his support.

“Our concern right now is for them and for their families, and we’ll sort out all of the other stuff when the scene has been resolved over where the shooting has took place,” Kenney said. “We’re thankful, a little angry about someone having all that weaponry and all that firepower, but we’ll get to that another day.”

The White House says President Donald Trump has been updated on the developing situation, although he has not commented at this time.

Pennsylvania State Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jason Dawkins reacted to the news in a statement Wednesday.

“First and foremost my prayers are with the officers injured in today’s incident,” Kenyatta said. “I’m fervently praying for a speedy end to this situation. I urge folks in the area to stay indoors and follow police instructions. When our law enforcement agents put on their uniforms and go into the field every one of their families prays to not see headlines like we’re seeing today. There are far too many guns on our streets, and today’s incident is one more sober reminder of it.”

“As 80 children waited in place at a nearby day care and Temple University went on lockdown, I not only thought of these young people and their families, I thought of all the lawmakers in Harrisburg and across the nation who for years have turned a blind eye to this anguish and devastation,” Dawkins said. “While I pray for the injured officers and their families, and all of those affected by this ongoing standoff, I also strengthen my resolve to hold this state and our nation accountable for any more lives lost to senseless gun violence.”