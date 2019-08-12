



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A wild scene unfolded in Philadelphia’s Tioga neighborhood Monday evening. Police say a carjacking, crash and double shooting are all related.

The carjacking and shooting happened near 17th and Erie Streets, and later a crash occurred near I and Tioga Streets.

A string of violent events in North Philly began at 3:50 p.m. when police received a call that two men had been shot.

“They did not find any shooting victims, however they did find a shooting scene,” Philadelphia Police Inspector Carl Holmes said.

Police began processing the scene around the same time two victims transported themselves to Temple University Hospital.

“One male was shot several times in the back and shoulder. Another male had a gunshot wound to the wrist,” Holmes said.

Minutes after their arrival, 911 operators started fielding a second set of calls that a carjacking had happened in the same area.

A white minivan was stolen by the suspect, police say. Holmes says officers tried to pull over the driver but he took off barreling down Tioga Street before crashing into four other vehicles on I Street.

“Next thing I know, it was boom,” Lorenzo Garcia said.

Garcia was driving one of the SUVs the suspect hit.

“And the airbags came out and the cops all came and pulled their ratchets out,” Garcia said.

He and the other drivers involved in the massive crash are all going to be OK, according to police.

The single suspect was placed in handcuffs, leaving quite the scene for investigators to process.

“Now I have to sit here and deal with this,” Garcia said.

Investigators say they plan on interviewing the two men who were shot when their conditions improve.