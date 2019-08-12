BREAKING:Man Shot In Leg At Center City SEPTA Train Station, Officials Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot in the leg on a SEPTA subway platform in Center City on Monday afternoon, officials say. It happened at the 15th Street Station along the Market-Frankford line.

The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have yet to be made.

Market-Frankford line trains are operating with residual delays following the shooting.

