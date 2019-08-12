Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot in the leg on a SEPTA subway platform in Center City on Monday afternoon, officials say. It happened at the 15th Street Station along the Market-Frankford line.
The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have yet to be made.
MFL: Police activity has cleared. Passengers may board all trains from their normal boarding locations. Service is operating with residual delays of up to 10 minutes in both directions.
— SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 12, 2019
Market-Frankford line trains are operating with residual delays following the shooting.
