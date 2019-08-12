BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police have arrested and charged a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a man in Bensalem early Monday morning. Police say 21-year-old Richard McCausland has been identified as the driver who killed 38-year-old Timothy McGuire.

Police say the victim was struck and killed overnight on Bristol Pike near Hulmeville Road, around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Investigators say McGuire, of Ogden, was discovered in bushes near the road, around 6 a.m., by a woman out for a walk.

You can see noticeable front end damage to the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/6rWcCpgWYH — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) August 12, 2019

The car McCausland was believed to be driving was found in his driveway Monday afternoon. Police also say the car is his mother’s company car and he was driving it without her permission.

The car is badly damaged. Several pieces of the right fender and headlight were recovered from the scene.

McGuire was walking with traffic, southbound on Hulmeville Road, when he was struck with such force that police say it carried him into nearby bushes, where he was found this morning by a woman on a walk.

“You have the duty in Pennsylvania to render aid. At the very least, you should have been human about it and stopped and not taken off like an animal and not let this person die by the side of the road,” Harran said.

Police credit multiple tips from the community in finding the car and McCausland. He’ll be arraigned Monday night.

CBS3’s Dan Koob reports.