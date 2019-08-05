  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FBI released surveillance video Monday showing the dramatic moments during the robbery of an armored car in University City. The robbery took place around 10 a.m. on August 1.

The video shows the suspects arriving in a dark red SUV, then running by an ATM before fleeing the scene, when the armored vehicles guards fired at them. shattering the rear window of the SUV.

Credit: FBI

One suspect is seen diving into the SUV before speeding off while a second suspect runs away. No one was hurt during the incident.

Now a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of these suspects.

If you have any information on these suspects contact the FBI at 215-418-4000.

