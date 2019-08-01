



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are looking for two suspects who attempted to rob an armored car in Philadelphia’s University City section. No one was hurt after gunshots rang out on the busy street.

Philadelphia police and the FBI are investigating the incident. Investigators believe the suspects knew the time the ATM would be filled but unfortunately for the attempted robbers, the security guards took quick action.

“We just heard about six to seven shots ring out,” Dunkin’ employee Naima Belle said.

It was complete chaos on the 3500 block of Market Street after the brazen attempted robbery.

Philadelphia police say just before 10 a.m., two masked gunmen tried to rob two security guards from a Garda armored truck. The guards were trying to make a cash drop at a PNC Bank’s ATM.

“At that point, as he dropped the bag in order to turn it over to them, his partner did turn and discharge his firearm in their direction,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said.

Police say both guards shot at the two suspects. It’s not clear if the suspects fired back, but police say one ran away. The other hopped into an SUV and sped off.

Many living and working in the area heard multiple gunshots and ducked for cover.

“Just hearing the gunshots, when you heard the first two, you were like are those firecrackers? Then when you heard more, you was like no, get down protect yourself,” Belle said.

Police say the suspects dropped both bags of money, a gun and ammunition. Police discovered a maroon Chevy Trailblazer with bullet holes and a smashed window just a few blocks away on the 3600 block of Pearl Street.

Investigators are trying to determine if the SUV was the getaway vehicle.

With the high volume of people normally on Market Street, police say they’re surprised no one was hurt.

“We know there were people running from the scene, cars driving by the scene so we are extremely lucky that nobody was injured, innocently or anyone was struck with gunfire,” Vanore said.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from surrounding businesses and universities.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans reports.