



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the United States reels from the latest rash of mass shootings, an inevitable question is becoming more prevalent: what should you do if you find yourself at the scene of a mass shooting? Local authorities provided some actions you should take should you find yourself in a horrifying situation.

It takes mere moments for our lives to change forever.

“We’re in a complacent stage of saying we’re going to enjoy ourselves,” Phiadelphia Police Detective Joseph Rovnan said. “But we don’t look at things differently. We think we’re safe. We’re not guaranteed anywhere to be safe.”

Rovnan specializes in counterterrorism and he’s one of several officers stationed outside of every Philadelphia Phillies game.

Delaware Police Searching For Man Who Shot Another Man During Argument Outside Royal Farms In Dover

As mass shootings continue to mount in the U.S., how prepared can you be?

“We know in the first responder community we’re ready to respond, but we’re not there in time,” Rovnan said. “The thing is, the people have to understand that they have options that they need to consider up front before it happens.”

Rovnan teaches: Run. Hide. Fight.

Face the Nation: Beto O’Rourke Says Trump’s Rhetoric ‘Has A Lot To Do’ With El Paso Shooting

If you can get out, he says get out. But not every scenario presents itself in that order.

Rovnan says figure out the option that’s available to you right then and there in the event of any terroristic threat.

The Phillies just installed polls this offseason to protect pedestrians.

20-Year-Old Critically Injured In Double Shooting At Bustleton Pool Party Expected To Survive, Father Tells CBS3

Rovnan says it takes buy-in at all levels to protect you at your office or even in large venues.

“Only way to defend yourself if you’re one of these fans coming to the ballpark is to keep a lookout,” Gabe Franczyk, of Glenside, said. “You never know what can happen.”

“We shouldn’t have to live our life in fear that every time we go out at a big event we should be afraid to go out,” LaVonne Gullete, of North New Jersey, said. “We have to keep living.”

CBS NEWS: Prosecutors To Seek Death Penalty For ‘Domestic Terrorism’

Rovnan says familiarize yourself with the places you’re in. Are there locks on the door? Can you jam them in the event of a shooter? Where are the exits?

Most important, Rovnan say, replacing complacency with competency.

“And don’t say, ‘Not in my town USA.’ Sometimes you think about where this is all occurring. There’s no one specific venue it occurs,” Rovnan said. “It can happen anywhere.”

CBS3’s Dan Koob reports.