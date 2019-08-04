



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Police say 28-year-old Anthony Taylor shot another man outside of the Royal Farms on Lebanon Road in Dover on Saturday afternoon.

Police say Taylor was approached by a 33-year-old man he had previously altercations with while sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle. The man opened the door to the car and a verbal altercation ensued.

The verbal argument turned physical after police say the man punched Taylor. That’s when Taylor pulled out a gun and fired one round into the man’s torso.

The victim survived and is expected to be OK.

A 28-year-old woman was originally in the driver seat of the car but exited trying to intervene during the altercation, according to police.

Authorities say she suffered minor injuries from being hit by debris created when the gun was fired.

Investigators later discovered the vehicle Taylor used to flee the seen unoccupied.

Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts is being asked to contact police at 302-698-8429.