



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 20-year-old woman is in extremely critical condition after being shot in the leg at a ticketed pool party in Bustleton on Saturday night. The father of the 20-year-old woman tells CBS3 the bullet hit a major artery, but she is expected to survive.

A large group of teenagers ran for their lives when gunfire erupted out at a house party in a normally quiet neighborhood.

Philadelphia Crime scene investigators are at the scene of a double shooting in Bustleton. Police say Two women were shot. We spoke with the father of one of the victims as well as young ladies who were at the party. More on @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/pt6Wx59C3w — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) August 4, 2019

Police rushed to the 9100 block of Verree Road around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say two women, an 18-year-old and 20-year-old, were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The 20-year-old was shot in the leg and is listed in extremely critical condition. The 18-year-old was shot in the knee and is listed in stable condition.

CBS3 obtained a flyer that circulated around social media promoting the ticketed event which drew at least 100 people.

Video posted on social media shows authorities tending to the victims who were visibly in pain.

“We just ran,” a college student who attended the party told CBS3. “He like unloaded a clip at a pool party, it was unnecessary. It was too loud, everybody was screaming, shaking and scared. People can’t even have fun these days, that’s the sad part. We can’t get together and have a good time at a function because people start shooting, certain stuff ya’ll shouldn’t do. I don’t get why people think that’s acceptable.”

Neighbors reported seeing a stampede of people in bathing suits and swimming trunks leaving the party after the shots rang out.

An Instagram video posted publicly on social media shows a fight that reportedly happened in the backyard of the home.

A resident who lives in the neighborhood says she tried to help those who were injured.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report.