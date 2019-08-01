CHESTER COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — A 19-year-old woman was charged in connection to a social media video that showed alleged abuse of an elderly woman in Chester County, police say. Officers from the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department arrested 19-year-old Shyaire Selon Romeo, of Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday.
An investigation began two weeks ago when Delaware police were told about a video on social media that showed an elderly woman being verbally and physically abused by a health care provider.
The investigation found the video was taken at a senior living facility in East Goshen Township, Chester County.
Video Shows Mice Scurrying Through South Philadelphia Popeyes Restaurant
After contacting the victim’s family, detectives discovered she no longer resides at the senior living facility.
Detectives also met with the suspect on more than one occasion and determined she no longer worked at the senior living facility.
Romeo is charged with simple assault and harassment.
She was arraigned and released on $15,000 unsecured bail.
A preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 11.
You must log in to post a comment.