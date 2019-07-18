NEWPORT, Del. (CBS) — Authorities in Delaware are searching for a woman caught on tape allegedly abusing an elderly woman. Police have released the photo of the alleged victim and managed to determine her identity.
Video posted on social media shows the woman allegedly being abused by a female healthcare worker.
Police were tipped off by a local business.
“The call received was from a representative of a local business that provides staffing for in-home and facility healthcare centers,” Newport Police Sgt. John Mitchell III said. “They advise the video sent to them that shows an unknown elderly female being verbally and physically abused. We need justice for this victim. That’s our main priority.”
Police are working right now to determine where the alleged abused occurred.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 302-995-1411.
