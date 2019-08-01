PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video posted on social media shows mice running through a fast-food restaurant in South Philadelphia. The video posted to Instagram on Wednesday shows multiple mice scurrying across the floor of the Popeyes, located at 2027 S. Broad St.
“Smh, I would never eat from there that’s terribly disgusting,” the Instagram post read.
A health report from July 30 states the restaurant was cited for mouse droppings found on a storage shelf but they were cleaned during the inspection.
The Popeyes location was also cited for food not being stored at least six inches above the floor in the walk-in cooler and freezer, CO2 tanks not being secured, and a mop being stored in the mop sink.
CBS3 reached out to Popeyes and the building owner for a statement but has not heard back at this time.
